— Three law enforcement agencies — the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Harnett County Sheriff's Office and Wake County Sheriff's Office — were involved in a dramatic search for a kidnapping victim and suspect Tuesday.

Authorities said a man kidnapped a woman, then abandoned her and his vehicle in a wooded area of Harnett County in an attempt to elude arrest. A Wake County deputy found the car and the woman, who was unharmed, on farmland near Ruran Court off of Angier Road.

Meanwhile, the suspect banged on doors in a neighborhood nearby.

He told a homeowner he was having a heart attack and asked for a ride the hospital.

On the way to WakeMed, the driver became suspicious of the man when he ducked as they passed an officer's car.

The driver stopped, let his passenger out and called 911. The suspect was captured by Highway Patrol.