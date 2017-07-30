Traffic
Crash closes all lanes of I-85 in Vance County near Middleburg
Posted 8 minutes ago
Middleburg, N.C. — Officials shut down all northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate-85 in Vance County on Sunday after a crash near Fleming Town Road.
The crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. near Mile Marker 220 in Middleburg, officials said.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
Drivers heading south should regain access to I-85 by:
- Taking Exit 233 and making a left towards US-1/401 South
- Continuing on US-1 South, which becomes US-1/158
- Turning right onto Satterwhite Point Road
- Turning left onto the ramp to re-access I-85 South at Exit 217
Drivers heading north should regain access to I-85 by:
- Taking Exit 215 for US-158 East and turning left to stay on US-158 East
- Following US-158 East continuing past US-1 Bypass to stay on US-158 East/US-1 North
- Continuing on US-1 North until reaching I-85 near the Virginia State Line
- Turning right onto the ramp to re-access I-85 North at Exit 233
No further details were released about the crash. This story will be updated.
