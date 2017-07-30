You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Officials shut down all northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate-85 in Vance County on Sunday after a crash near Fleming Town Road.

The crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. near Mile Marker 220 in Middleburg, officials said.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Drivers heading south should regain access to I-85 by:

Taking Exit 233 and making a left towards US-1/401 South

Continuing on US-1 South, which becomes US-1/158

Turning right onto Satterwhite Point Road

Turning left onto the ramp to re-access I-85 South at Exit 217

Drivers heading north should regain access to I-85 by:

Taking Exit 215 for US-158 East and turning left to stay on US-158 East

Following US-158 East continuing past US-1 Bypass to stay on US-158 East/US-1 North

Continuing on US-1 North until reaching I-85 near the Virginia State Line

Turning right onto the ramp to re-access I-85 North at Exit 233

No further details were released about the crash. This story will be updated.