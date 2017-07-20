You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

A Texas couple who has been selling printable coupons was ordered by a federal judge to pay over $110,000 in damages and fees to Quotient Technology, the owner of Coupons.com.

The Instagram user was able to figure out a way to get past the limit of 2 prints per coupon and printed and sold thousands of coupons to customers.

According to an article on CouponsInTheNews.com, they even sold the method they were using to get around the Coupons.com coupon printing limits.

What is so odd about this case is that the defendants did not show up to their court dates or return a call from the judge. Their lack of communication probably had something to do with the stiff penalty, but in the end, it sends a clear signal to those thinking about committing coupon fraud just to make a few bucks.

And the lesson for couponers is to steer clear of people offering you multiples of printable coupons. Unless you printed them yourself, from a reputable source, you can't be sure they are not fraudulent.

For more information on this case, see CouponsInTheNews.com.