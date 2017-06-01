Couple visiting Charlotte robbed; woman sexually assaulted
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A couple was assaulted by an armed man in North Carolina's largest city, and police say they have arrested a suspect.
A news release from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said the couple was walking through uptown around 1:45 a.m. Thursday when they were confronted by a man with a gun.
Police say the couple was forced into an alley near the Charlotte Convention Center, where the man was bound and the woman was sexually assaulted. They were also robbed of a cellphone, wallet and their clothing.
Officers searching the uptown area on foot and from the air arrested 19-year-old Tevin Quayshawn Williams of Albemarle on several charges, including kidnapping and first-degree forcible rape.
Williams is jailed on a $460,000 bond, and online records don't indicate whether he has an attorney.
According to WCNC, Williams has a history of committing robberies and was recently released from prison.
