You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18Dx5

— A couple was assaulted by an armed man in North Carolina's largest city, and police say they have arrested a suspect.

A news release from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said the couple was walking through uptown around 1:45 a.m. Thursday when they were confronted by a man with a gun.

Police say the couple was forced into an alley near the Charlotte Convention Center, where the man was bound and the woman was sexually assaulted. They were also robbed of a cellphone, wallet and their clothing.

Officers searching the uptown area on foot and from the air arrested 19-year-old Tevin Quayshawn Williams of Albemarle on several charges, including kidnapping and first-degree forcible rape.

Williams is jailed on a $460,000 bond, and online records don't indicate whether he has an attorney.

According to WCNC, Williams has a history of committing robberies and was recently released from prison.