State News
Coroner blames gang activity for death of N Carolina child
Posted 11:25 a.m. today
Updated 15 minutes ago
GAFFNEY, S.C. — An 8-year-old girl is dead after someone fired into a South Carolina apartment and shot her as she was seated on a sofa.
Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler says Kamryn Montara Bradley of Shelby, North Carolina, died early Sunday. He says she was struck by a bullet from multiple gunshots fired into an apartment in Gaffney.
Fowler says the bullet penetrated a glass window and struck the child in the head. She died later at a Gaffney hospital.
The coroner says Kamryn wasn't the target, and he's blaming gang activity for her death.
