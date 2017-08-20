You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— An 8-year-old girl is dead after someone fired into a South Carolina apartment and shot her as she was seated on a sofa.

Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler says Kamryn Montara Bradley of Shelby, North Carolina, died early Sunday. He says she was struck by a bullet from multiple gunshots fired into an apartment in Gaffney.

Fowler says the bullet penetrated a glass window and struck the child in the head. She died later at a Gaffney hospital.

The coroner says Kamryn wasn't the target, and he's blaming gang activity for her death.