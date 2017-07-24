Cops: Greenville man tried to hire someone to kill wife
Posted 2:20 p.m. today
Updated 6:27 p.m. today
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Police in North Carolina have arrested a man who they say tried to hire someone to kill his wife.
Greenville police told local media outlets that 35-year-old James Smith is charged with solicitation to commit first-degree murder. He is being held in the Pitt County jail under a $1 million bond. He appeared in court on Monday. It's not known if he has an attorney.
According to police, they received a call Sunday from someone who reported a man whom he met through mutual acquaintances had tried to hire him to kill his wife. A prosecutor said in court that the man was equipped with a recording device when he and Smith talked in detail about his plot.
Investigators said they are still working to determine a motive.
