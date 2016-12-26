You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Governor-elect Roy Cooper's senior advisor Ken Eudy said on Monday that Cooper will be sworn in shortly after midnight on Jan. 1, about a week before the official inauguration on Jan. 7.

The early swearing-in is not unprecedented. In fact, outgoing Gov. Pat McCrory was sworn in on Jan. 5, 2013, one week before his inauguration on Jan. 12, 2013. (However, Mccrory took the oath at noon, not midnight.)

Eudy said Cooper was moving quickly to make up time after his transition timeline was compressed. Cooper's victory was not clear until almost a month after Election Day, and since that time Raleigh's political class has been tied up in a series of special legislative sessions.

"We aren't where we thought we would be at this point, but we'll get there," Eudy said.

Eudy also added that the legislature's move earlier this month requiring Cooper's cabinet appointees to undergo Senate confirmation has made filling those positions more difficult. He said two would-be appointees withdrew their names from consideration because they did not want to go through a vetting process that is likely to be contentious, if not openly hostile.