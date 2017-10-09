You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed legislation Monday that would have cancelled next year's judicial primary elections, saying he saw it as a precursor to a GOP push to appoint judges instead of having the public elect them.

Cooper signed a separate bill, Senate Bill 582, making a number of changes to the existing state budget. Among other things, the bill does away with what would have been a 2020 sunset for the state's film industry grants program. Cooper didn't mention a specific project, but said the industry needed more certainty in North Carolina.

The judicial bill, Senate Bill 656, would also lower the percentage of votes needed to win crowded elections and make it easier for unaffiliated candidates to get on the ballot in North Carolina. But the poison pill for Cooper was language added last week to eliminate next year's judicial primaries.

Leaders for the General Assembly's Republican majority said they needed a time cushion to continue working on a judicial redistricting plan, House Bill 717. That bill passed the House last week but has not been heard in the state Senate.

Cooper called cancelling the primaries a "first step toward a constitutional amendment that will rig the system so that the legislature picks everybody's judges."

Something like that has been discussed in the Senate, which has seemed cool to the House's plan to redraw election districts for judges around the state. Changing the constitution to allow appointments instead of elections would require a statewide voter referendum.

Senate Bill 582 is a wide-ranging bill, making both small changes and substantive ones. It forbids Attorney General Josh Stein from pushing criminal appeals work off on local district attorneys, something his office had planned as part of its response to a surprise $10 million budget cut the General Assembly doled out earlier this year.

The bill also extended the film grant, though, and it included a partial fix for a law expected to trigger major salary cuts for a number of public school principals. These were the two positives Cooper mentioned about the bill Monday, though he said a more permanent solution is needed for other principal salary issues.

Cooper also complained of a missed opportunity in the bill to roll back class size mandates school systems have said will force them to re-assign students, build new schools and scale back offered electives. Wake County schools, and a number of parents, called last week for a pause on those mandates, and the House agreed. Senate leadership declined.

"This needs to be done immediately," Cooper said in his release.

This "technical corrections" bill also includes changes in the way funding set aside to plan for a new state aquarium in Scotts Hill can be used. The once-little-noticed provision in the state budget raised eyebrows last week because it contemplates a publicly-funded facility as an anchor for private development.

Senate Bill 656 passed both the House and Senate with a veto-proof margin, suggesting the Republican majority will be able to overturn the Democratic governor's veto. In addition to cancelling judicial primaries, the bill cuts the plurality threshold to win an election from 40 percent of the vote to 30 percent, making it easier to win crowded contests without a runoff.

The bill also would lower the number of petition signatures needed for unaffiliated candidates to make statewide ballots from 2 percent of turnout in the last governor's election to 1.5 percent. In municipal races it would go from 4 percent of the area's qualified voters to 1.5 percent.

Legislative offices would not be affected, and neither would county offices.