— Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday vetoed legislation that limits damages for property owners who live near hog farms and other farming operations in North Carolina.

Under House Bill 467, the damages that a court could award to a property owner who claims nuisance damage by a nearby agricultural or forestry operation to no more than the actual market value of that property.

"The agriculture and forestry industries are vital to our economy and we should encourage them to thrive," Cooper said in a statement. "But nuisance laws can be used to protect property rights and make changes for good."

North Carolina, for example, was able to use nuisance laws to win damages from the Tennessee Valley Authority over air pollution from the utility's power plants that was affecting air quality in North Carolina.

"Special protection for one industry opens the door to weakening our nuisance laws in other areas, which can allow real harm to homeowners, the environment and everyday North Carolinians," Cooper said.

The measure initially was aimed at capping damages against Smithfield Foods subsidiary Murphy-Brown, which is involved in 26 federal lawsuits in the state. But House Republicans leery of getting involved in pending litigation last month revised the bill so it affects only future lawsuits.