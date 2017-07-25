You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday will sign a bill into law to help cut down on drivers who illegally pass stopped school buses.

The law will mount cameras on school buses to take photos of drivers who ignore stop sign arms when buses are letting students off.

Drivers who violate the ordinance will have to pay a fine. The fine for a first offense starts at $400.

Cooper will sign the bill in Greenville on Tuesday afternoon.