Cooper, Stein move to end voting rights case

Posted 12:44 p.m. today
By Mark Binker

Raleigh, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper and Attorney General Josh Stein have taken steps to withdraw North Carolina's appeal of a controversial voting rights lawsuit, essentially ending the state's defense of its voter ID law and related election laws passed in 2013.

"Voting is how people hold their government accountable. I support efforts to guarantee fair and honest elections, but those efforts should not be used as an excuse to make it harder for people to vote," Stein said in a statement.

It's unclear what the practical effect of this step will be. Ordinarily, a plaintiff withdrawn from a lawsuit would leave the lower court ruling in place. However, in North Carolina, General Assembly leaders have the ability to defend lawsuits on behalf of the state.

A spokeswoman for Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger noted that Cooper and Stein aren't the clients of the outside attorneys, so they cannot fire them, and the attorneys will continue representing the state.

"Roy Cooper’s and Josh Stein’s desperate and politically motivated stunt to derail North Carolina’s voter ID law is not only illegal, it also raises serious questions about whether they’ve allowed their own personal and political prejudices and conflicts of interest to cloud their professional judgment," Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore said in a joint statement.

The State Board of Elections also remains a defendant in the case, but a spokesman for the agency could say only that lawyers for the board are reviewing the matter.

The lawsuit involved a 2013 voting law passed by the Republican-led General Assembly. The measure imposed a photo identification requirement to vote, limited the number of days over which early voting could take place and took away the ability to register and vote on the same day during the early voting period.

Along with individual plaintiffs, the NAACP sued to strike down the law, saying that it unfairly harmed minority voters. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed, saying last summer that the law's provisions "target African Americans with almost surgical precision."

Republican leaders at the General Assembly say they were not trying to discriminate, only to ensure that the election system was secure against potential fraud.

Following the 4th Circuit decision, Cooper, who was then attorney general, refused to defend the measure any longer. That's when then-Gov. Pat McCrory, a Republican, took up the law's defense.

McCrory lost to Cooper, a Democrat, in November, but before leaving office, he appealed the 4th Circuit decision to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The steps taken by Cooper and Stein Tuesday aim to withdraw that appeal and allow the 4th Circuit ruling to stand.

"It's time for North Carolina to stop fighting for this unfair, unconstitutional law and work instead to improve equal access for voters," Cooper said in a statement.

According to Stein, lawyers for the NAACP have agreed to forgo $12 million in legal fees the appellate court ordered the state to pay if the state drops its case now.

6 Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story.

  • Xena Lucia Feb 21, 1:58 p.m.
    Perhaps everyone should read from an unbiased source the entire breadth of "voter ID laws" in the US, and why there is such confusion around them. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Voter_ID_laws_in_the_United_States

  • Xena Lucia Feb 21, 1:57 p.m.
    Not sure how he is putting the law aside when "In July 2016, a three-judge panel of the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a trial court decision in a number of consolidated actions and struck down the law's photo ID requirement, finding that the new voting provisions targeted African Americans "with almost surgical precision," and that the legislators had acted with clear "discriminatory intent" in enacting strict election rules, shaping the rules based on data they received about African-American registration and voting patterns."
    Which "law" are you referring to that he's putting aside - the one you like, or the one you don't like?

  • John Lobenstein Feb 21, 1:49 p.m.
    It appears that Gov. Roy Cooper and AG Josh Stein live in abject fear of fair and honest elections. Why else would they object to validation of voters?

  • Russ Austin Feb 21, 1:41 p.m.
    Another reason why Cooper should not have been elected. He refused to put his feelings pertaining to a law aside to do the job of his office for the citizens of NC. Dereliction of duty. And why do 20+ other states have voter ID laws in place and NC can't?

  • Kiara Babel Feb 21, 1:29 p.m.
    It makes you wonder why it is the democrats that are always against voter verification. Why is that? Almost in every aspect of life weather that you have to show proof

  • Betsy Riggins Feb 21, 1:03 p.m.
    So if it is unconstitutional and unfair to verify someone's identity to vote, shouldn't the same be said for buying beer, cigarettes or for that matter, compressed air and spray paint? Or I guess those items are considered more important than elected officials.

