You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— GenX, which has sparked concern and outrage among Wilmington-area residents since word surfaced last month that elevated levels of the chemical were found in the Cape Fear River, may be the least of people's worries, a North Carolina State University scientist said Friday.

"GenX is only a small fraction of the total level of fluorochemicals that we have found in the river, and the other levels are some times 50 to 100 times higher," said Detlef Knappe, a professor of civil, construction and environmental engineering at N.C. State and one of the state's top researchers for Gen X and other contaminants in drinking water.

DuPont and its spinoff company, Chemours, have been dumping GenX into the Cape Fear River from a plant in Bladen County since 1980, officials said. Chemours recently stopped the practice at the request of Gov. Roy Cooper, and Cooper said Monday his environmental regulators would block a permit for the company to resume its GenX discharges.

State regulators call GenX an emerging contaminant because it hasn't been regulated. A type of fluorochemical, it's used to make Teflon, Gore Tex and fast food wrappers because it repels oil and water, which also makes it extremely difficult for water treatment plants to remove it.

GenX was considered a manufacturing byproduct until 2009, when DuPont told the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency it would make the compound commercially at the Bladen County plant. Knappe said byproduct chemicals are rarely regulated, and they sometimes don't even have to be reported.

Because the company kept the structure of GenX hidden from regulators as a trade secret, EPA researchers had to spend a year using sophisticated analytics just to identify it in the water, Knappe said.

"If something is not regulated, then there are no routine monitoring requirements for those chemicals," he said. "First, somebody has to dig and see what's there."

Even though GenX is unregulated, Cooper has asked the State Bureau of Investigation to determine whether the DuPont and Chemours violated any permits by discharging it into the river.

He also has asked the EPA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to conduct more studies on the health effects of long-term exposure to GenX, and he wants companies to disclose more information about pollutants they release.

The Cape Fear River is full of unregulated chemical byproducts, Knappe said, noting his main research has been into 1,4 dioxane, which is produced during the manufacture of plastics and polyester. The EPA has labeled the compound a likely carcinogen.

State regulators weren't even checking for 1,4 dioxane in drinking water until Knappe's research showed levels 100 times higher than what the EPA considers safe. The state Department of Environmental Quality is now monitoring the river for it, he said.

"I think we also just have to ask harder questions when we issue permits for industrial discharges," he said. "If we know we're making byproducts and we don't know what they are, then it's pretty irresponsible to just discharge them into a river that's a drinking water supply."