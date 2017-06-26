You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— As Republican legislators push to adjourn their annual work session before the Fourth of July holiday, the General Assembly's schedule could depend on how quickly Gov. Roy Cooper decides on whether to veto the $23 billion state budget lawmakers approved last week.

Cooper has scheduled an 11 a.m. news conference Monday to discuss the budget, which he "fiscally irresponsible" last week. Watch his remarks live on WRAL.com.

The proposed budget hit Cooper's desk Thursday afternoon after the House voted 77-38 in favor of the spending plan.

Republican leaders have urged Cooper to sign it, saying it meshes with his stated budget priorities. If Cooper did decide on a veto, Republicans are likely to override it.

Cooper said last week that lawmakers should have invested more in education and rural infrastructure instead of cutting the corporate income tax rate.

The budget includes a 9.5 percent average raise for teachers, along with raises for state workers and a cost-of-living adjustment to the pensions of state retirees. It also calls for cutting the personal and corporate income tax rates in 2019 and puts another $363 million into the "rainy day" reserve fund.

The House planned to return early to Raleigh on Monday to hold afternoon committees. The Senate also scheduled an afternoon floor session to consider close to 40 bills.