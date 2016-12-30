You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Incoming Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday filed a legal challenge to a state law the Republican-led General Assembly passed two weeks ago to change the structure of North Carolina's state and county boards of elections.

Senate Bill 4, scheduled to take effect Sunday, rolls the state's Board of Elections, Ethics Commission and a division of the Secretary of State's Office that oversees compliance with lobbying laws into a single independent agency run by an eight-member board split evenly between Republicans and Democrats.

Lawmakers would appoint four of the eight members, with the governor appointing the other four, and a super-majority of six votes among board members would be needed to exercise most of their oversight powers, including issuing subpoenas or calling new elections.

The new law also calls for all three-member county boards of elections statewide to be replaced by four-member board likewise split evenly between Republicans and Democrats. Republicans would chair the state board and all county boards during even-numbered years – when major elections take place.

Currently, the governor's party is allowed the majority on the state and county elections boards

Cooper's lawsuit says the changes violate the separation of powers by giving lawmakers more control over the executive branch function of administering elections. The suit also argues that the partisan split on all of the boards and the requirement of super-majority approval at the state level almost ensures that the boards will be paralyzed to take any action.

Under the law, the current State Board of Elections will be disbanded as of Sunday, and the sitting members of the Ethics Commission will handle all matters until a new eight-member board is appointed in July. The lawsuit notes that court-ordered primaries in redrawn state House and state Senate districts come only a few weeks after that.

Senate Bill 4 also turns all state Supreme Court elections into partisan campaigns and sets up procedures for the state Court of Appeals, which usually hears cases in three-member panels, to have all 15 members hear some appeals. Neither of those provisions was challenged by Cooper's lawsuit.