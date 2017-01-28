You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/179cT

— Governor Roy Cooper and thousands more attended the 16th annual African American Cultural Celebration at the Museum of History in Raleigh on Saturday. The celebration was a one-day event featuring music, art, storytellers and history seminars.

"One of the challenges we face as a state and as a country is opening our minds to try to hear what other people are saying,” Cooper said.

The celebration comes during a time of transition, a time when discourse has often been divisive. But many in attendance said it's in this political climate that such celebrations can truly shine.

Richard Keith brought a church youth group from Louisburg.

“It hits home when you're thinking about the things that we thought were buried in the past, but seems like it's rearing it's ugly head," he said.

Looking ahead, he sees a celebration that becomes more beautiful

"We still have a little ways to go, but I think it's going to be even bigger," he said.