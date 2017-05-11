You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Cool temperatures filtered into central North Carolina the day after severe storms blew through, taking down trees and knocking out power to thousands of customers.

A cold front that sunk from Virginia toward South Carolina overnight is the force behind the cooler weather, but it also helped fire up some of the severe storms.

"That front will be near the South Carolina line today, and that has opened the door to the cool temperatures coming in, and pushed all the warm air down to the south," said WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner.

Temperatures will only rise into the mid-60s on Friday.

The threat for severe weather is gone, but the chance of rain lingers into the weekend. The chance of rain rises slowly throughout the day, peaking after dinner time.

"Later on tonight, (there's) a 70 percent chance of rain," Gardner said. "That's when we'll have our best shot of seeing showers across the area—tonight and into early tomorrow."

The chance for rain on Saturday remains around 50 percent for much of the day, Gardner said. But the threat of rain abates in the evening, just in time for Star Wars Night at the Durham Bulls game.