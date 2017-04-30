You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— There's good news coming if you're tired of the humidity.

High dew points on Sunday will make for another sticky day around central and eastern North Carolina. But it won't last much longer.

"Our dew points again fairly high this morning, anywhere in the upper 60s to around 70, and that's very muggy and moist and humid out there," said WRAL meteorologist Mike Moss.

"It looks like, though, that these dew points are going to start to fall off late tomorrow and tomorrow night as a cold front comes across the area," Moss said.

The front charging toward the Triangle, though, is pushing a line of thunderstorms toward North Carolina. Some of the storms are strong to severe, Moss said, but they're likely to weaken some by the time they get to the Tar Heel State.

"It looks like it's not going to be quite as widespread or intense by the time it gets here, but we'll have a chance at a couple of potentially vigorous thunderstorms by the time we get into late Monday," Moss said.