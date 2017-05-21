You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— With highs in the low 80s, overcast skies and plenty of drizzle, the weather on Sunday will be much different -- and much cooler -- than Saturday.

"After a high of 90 degrees at RDU yesterday, we should stay cooler today thanks to a front that slipped south of us overnight," said WRAL meteorologist Mike Moss. "It will be overcast early with perhaps a few breaks in the clouds in the afternoon."

According to Moss, drizzly rain is likely Sunday morning, and the chance for heavier rain and storms increases as the day continues.

"Some patches of mist or drizzle can't be ruled out morning to midday, with about a 20 to 30 percent chance of showers later in the afternoon," said Moss.

Rain is very likely overnight, and with it comes a greater chance for storms on Monday. According to Moss, the storms could stick around for much of the work week.