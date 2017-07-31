Cooler temps stick around Tuesday; things heat back up Wednesday
Posted 6:15 p.m. today
Raleigh, N.C. — Temperatures on Monday morning were close to record lows, but things will heat up as the week goes on, according to WRAL meteorologist Mike Maze.
"Monday evening will be gorgeous," Maze said. "Be sure to head out to walk the dog, or play tennis, or whatever you want to do."
Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s across the area.
"Dew points will remain low Tuesday as well. It will feel good out - you could certainly eat lunch outside again," Maze said.
The peak of the heat comes Wednesday and Thursday, according to Maze, but the comfort is back for the weekend.
Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will top out in the low 90s under partly cloudy skies.
Highs will dip back into the 80s by Friday and into the weekend.
"The cloud cover and possible shower and thunderstorm activity will help keep temperatures cool," Maze said.
The chance of an isolate storm begins Friday and will last through the weekend.
