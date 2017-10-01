You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/19GtP

— An unusually hot first week of fall has transitioned into a "cooler than normal" second week of fall, and the brisk, cool day will be ideal for outdoor activities.

According to WRAL meteorologist Mike Moss, northern parts of the viewing area dipped into the low 40s on Sunday morning, and the rest of central North Carolina is cooler than average as well. "There's a sizable change of air mass, since we were in the 90s just days ago," said Moss.

According to Moss, highs will be in the low 70s on Sunday courtesy of high pressure north of the state that is stretching south. "We'll see sunny skies early, with some patchy fair weather clouds after midday and pleasantly mild temperatures and low humidity," said Moss.

"It will be a very nice fall day to finish the weekend."

The brisk weather will be perfect for dozens of festivals and events around the Triangle on Sunday, including the Festifall arts festival in Chapel Hill, a food truck rodeo in downtown Cary and a sip and shop event in Raleigh.

• Weekend best bets: Bluegrass, local festivals

The start of the work week will be equally pleasant, but warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.