  • Weather

    9 NC counties are under alert, including Halifax and Northampton counties. Details

State News

Conway, Lara Trump speaking at NC GOP convention

Posted 4:00 a.m. today
Updated 7:44 a.m. today

FILE - In this May 10, 2017 file photo, Kellyanne Conway, senior adviser to President Donald Trump, speaks during an interview outside the White House, in Washington. The White House on May 31 posted on its website ethics waivers granted to four ex-lobbyists and numerous others who have joined government. In all, the White House has granted 14 ethics waivers. Conway is permitted under an ethics waiver issued to her to contact and interact with clients of her political polling company.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Two women with close ties to President Donald Trump are headlining the North Carolina Republican Party convention this weekend.

Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway and Lara Trump, the president's daughter-in-law, were expected to address a Saturday luncheon at the Wilmington Convention Center.

Conway was Trump's campaign manager and became the first woman to successfully run a presidential bid. Lara Trump is married to Trump's son, Eric. She grew up in Wrightsville Beach and graduated from N.C. State University.

Convention delegates also planned Saturday afternoon to choose the state GOP's chairman. Former U.S. Rep. Robin Hayes took over the chairman's job in May 2016 and is seeking a two-year term. Lee County Republican Party Chairman Jim Womack is also running.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all