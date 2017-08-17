Local News
Construction worker injured after falling 29 feet off Chapel Hill building
Posted 12:19 p.m. today
Updated 12:21 p.m. today
Chapel Hill, N.C. — A construction worker was injured Thursday after falling off a building in Chapel Hill.
Authorities said the worker fell about 29 feet off an unnamed building on the south side of Franklin Street, near Church Street in the Carolina Square development area.
Authorities did not identify the worker or the nature of the worker's injuries.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.