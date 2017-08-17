  • Weather

Construction worker injured after falling 29 feet off Chapel Hill building

Posted 12:19 p.m. today
Updated 12:21 p.m. today

WRAL News

Chapel Hill, N.C. — A construction worker was injured Thursday after falling off a building in Chapel Hill.

Authorities said the worker fell about 29 feet off an unnamed building on the south side of Franklin Street, near Church Street in the Carolina Square development area.

Authorities did not identify the worker or the nature of the worker's injuries.

