— A section of a major east-west route through Raleigh will be closed this weekend to allow for sewer work.

Hillsborough Street between Brooks Avenue and Faircloth Street will be closed beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday with work expected to be complete by 6 a.m. Monday, May 1.

Construction crews will work around the clock to install a sewer line and manhole in the center of Hillsborough Street at Daisy Street.

Detours will be posted for traffic, and businesses along the closed section will remain open. Customers are advised to access Cup A Joe, Nice Price Books & Records and Pantana’s Pool Hall & Saloon from Clark Avenue to Daisy Street.