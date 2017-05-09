You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— After more than a year of construction, Raleigh's Union Station is about 65 percent complete.

The new transportation hub, located in Raleigh's warehouse district downtown, will be a commuter train station with bus service.

There will also be space for retail, offices and events.

"You can start seeing the economic development, the higher density mixed use development that is going to come," said Joe Michael, Raleigh's senior urban designer.

Across the street from Union Station is the Dillon, a large residential, office and retail complex under construction.

Councilwoman Mary-Ann Baldwin said the fight for Union Station was one centered on funding and budgets.

"We've had to deal with contaminated water, coal ash contaminates, things like that along the process," Baldwin said.

The cost of the project now sits at $100 million in local, state and federal funding. But Baldwin also sees a big payoff.

"I really think this is going to be that place that brings Raleigh together," she said.

City leaders say Union Station could be completed as early January 2018. Negotiations are currently underway with Amtrak to run trains to and from the station.