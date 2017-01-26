Political News

GOP leaders: Bill to build wall will cost up to $15 billion

Posted 12:50 p.m. today
Updated 12:52 p.m. today

By ERICA WERNER, AP Congressional Correspondent

PHILADELPHIA — Congress will move legislation this year providing up to $15 billion to build a wall along the Mexican boundary, Republican leaders said Thursday. But they would not say how they'd prevent the massive project from worsening federal deficits, and were meeting resistance from GOP lawmakers.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told reporters at a GOP strategy retreat that they were planning legislation providing $12 billion to $15 billion for constructing the wall, one of President Donald Trump's chief goals. Ryan said the goal is to complete that and other major bills in 2017, but the leaders offered no details on how the wall would be paid for, saying they would wait until the Trump administration proposes legislation.

Trump has repeatedly said Mexico will pay for the wall, but Mexico opposes it and has said it won't finance it. Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on Thursday canceled a planned meeting next week with Trump.

Congress will pay for "the construction of the physical barrier on the border," Ryan said.

"We intend to address the wall issue ourselves," said McConnell.

Pressed on whether construction would increase federal deficits, Ryan said Republicans are fiscal conservatives. He said strengthening the economy and replacing President Barack Obama's health care system were two of the best ways to bolster the government's budget.

"If we're going to be spending on things like infrastructure, we're going to find the fiscal space to pay for that" in a budget Congress plans to write this spring, Ryan said.

One influential GOP senator who's clashed with Trump since last year's campaign expressed likely opposition to the plan.

"I'm not inclined to support it," said Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., told reporters.

McCain said he'd await details from Trump's Homeland Security secretary, John Kelly. He said such a plan should be "encompassing, it's got to be coherent" with technology including drones.

"History shows you can tunnel under them, you can breach them," McCain said of border fences.

Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., would not commit to approving the billions Trump is seeking.

"Look, I haven't seen cost estimates, I don't know what exactly he's talking about," Gardner told CNN on Thursday. He said making good on border security was "an issue of trust with the American people."

Also objecting was Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, whose vast West Texas district runs along the Mexican border for 800 miles. Much of the state's territory along its boundary with Mexico is privately owned and some is within Big Bend National Park.

"Building a wall is the most expensive and least effective way to secure the border," Hurd said in a statement.

Hurd said it's "impossible to build a physical wall" in much of his district's terrain, saying to do so "would negatively impact the environment, private property rights and economy."

Trump was to speak Thursday to House and Senate GOP lawmakers at their annual policy retreat.

Many Republicans would like to see a Trump committed to their agenda and results, not a president who veers off course into conspiracy theories about voter fraud or who keeps litigating the size of his inaugural crowds.

Lawmakers were generally enthusiastic to see Trump take quick action on immigration, oil pipelines and other issues via executive order, even though they criticized Barack Obama for overusing such administrative tools when he was president. This time, Republican lawmakers justify it by saying Trump, in many cases, is undoing what Obama did.

For the GOP conference, Trump was visiting a city that he has singled out and criticized for supposed voter fraud. And the mayor has pledged to protect immigrants who are in the country illegally, in face of Trump's crackdown on "sanctuary cities."

Lawmakers also were to hear from Vice President Mike Pence and British Prime Minister Theresa May.

___

Associated Press writer Errin Haines Whack contributed to this report.

  • Rick Nolte Jan 26, 1:55 p.m.
    Nieto to Trump "Go F yourself AND your wall".

    Trump to Nieto "Do you know who you are talking to?"

    Nieto to Trump "Oh I'm sorry. Mr. President, go F yourself AND your wall!"

    Bwahahahahahahahaha!!!

    You wingers and baggers can pay for the wall. Meanwhile the rest of us will take care of our fellow citizens!

  • Rod Runner Jan 26, 1:51 p.m.
    Michael Bawden (fake hair), it's adorable that you think just because there is a law that it is dutifully followed when there is profit to be made.

    53% of farm workers in the US are undocumented. If you think none of them are working in NC, you are sadly, deluded.

    Fun fact: Only large farms are required to pay Federal minimum wage and no farm has to pay overtime. Many farms are small (less than 179 acres) and just sell their produce to larger firms so that costs are kept low for the large buyers.

    Other fun fact: Farm workers are usually paid by the bucket. 40 cents a bucket at minimum.

  • Bobby Lee Jimmy Billy Jan 26, 1:48 p.m.
    And it was ALL paid back and look at the auto industry now. Not too bad right. Do some research and stop reading all those Alt Right websites.

  • Rod Runner Jan 26, 1:36 p.m.
    The law that congress passed and signed by the President was created in 2008. The President was George W. Bush. How are you blaming Obama for the bank bailouts? George W. Bush also signed the bailout for GM and Chrysler in December 2008. Again, how are you blaming Obama for that? You can easily find this information ANYWHERE. It's not like history has forgotten.

    In the end, GM and Chrysler still exist, after Obama, and they seemingly exist now for Donald Trump to yell at them and say keep building cars in the US or else.

    So without that bailout by Bush, Trump would have no jobs to save or threats to make to GM and Chrysler.

  • Anita Gibson Jan 26, 1:30 p.m.
    What care? They don't qualify for any tax subsidized programs. You can't draw any kind of welfare without a SSN. The only thing they get is an education for the kids.

  • Michael Bawden Jan 26, 1:22 p.m.
    Rod Runner(fake name) please call the office of Steve Troxler and let him know of the farms using undocumented workers. They need to know. NC takes the H-2a visa very seriously.

  • Rod Runner Jan 26, 1:06 p.m.
    Michael Bawden (fakest name ever), I already explained why there are farmers not getting the visas. Because the labor is cheap. I already blamed the farmers. When did I blame Trump?

    It's not like the undocumented workers are here and not working. That would serve them no purpose. They are either waiting at home improvement stores, early in the morning, so that someone will pick them up for a painting or quick construction job, or they're heading to farms willing to take them on for little pay.

    What I will blame Trump for is what will happen to the economy if and when these workers are gone and new ones can't come in to replace.

    Fun fact: Illegal immigration is at 0 when you count the number coming in versus the number leaving. We've been told it's out of control. It's not.

  • Dmitry Suemeov Jan 26, 1:01 p.m.
    Nice, Imagine how much we will save once the wall is built and the crime committing illegals are removed from our Prisons and sent back to the places from which they came from!

  • Wayne Smith Jan 26, 12:53 p.m.
    How much did Obama's bail out of the banks and GM and Chrysler cost the American taxpayer. Building a wall will benefit the taxpayer, and through tariffs and pulling companies back to the US tol produce revenue to pay for it.

  • Michael Bawden Jan 26, 12:45 p.m.
    Rod Runner(fake name) there is an H-2a visa that has been in place for years. When workers are given those visas farmers must adhere to many rules to make sure these workers are treated humanely and fair. Why dont you find out why farmers are not getting H-2a visas for the workers. Maybe you should be mad at the farmers and not Trump!

