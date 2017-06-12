You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A mother of three is now a shark attack survivor, and she said she hopes her story will inspire others.

Tiffany Johnson and her husband, James, were on the last stop of a cruise last week in the Bahamas when they decided to go snorkeling in a shallow reef.

That's when Tiffany said she felt a bump from behind.

"I wasn't in pain, it just felt like I had bumped into something, so I just casually turned to my right to look to see, and that's when I was face to face with the shark. He had my whole arm in his mouth and he was just floating there, just staring at me," she said.

Tiffany said she tried to pull her arm out, but the shark clamped down. The two struggled for a couple of minutes before she got away.

"I kept trying to yank my hand back, and the last time I yanked, he had cut my arm clean off, so I was able to actually get free," she said.

James heard her screams and jumped in to help, but Tiffany said she was already praying.

"I felt this tangible peace on me, and it was so thick that I was just so calm," she said.

Doctors were able to stop the bleeding, but issues with passports and customs had the couple stuck in the Bahamas.

A Medevac flight to a medical center in the Carolinas would cost $16,000 out-of-pocket with no guarantees that the insurance company would pay for it, but then something incredible happened -- the company called and agreed to pick up the cost.

"James hung up the phone and we just started weeping," said Tiffany.

Tiffany will have another surgery on Friday to prepare her arm for a prosthetic.

"I'm thankful to be able to share this story," said Tiffany. "I hope and I know that it's going to change people's lives, because you can't hear this story and not see God in it."