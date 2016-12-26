banner
Butner, N.C. — Butner Mayor Vicky Cates said she asked the builder of the town's nativity scene to remove it from public property last week after getting a complaint.

For years, residents have been able to bring their own decorations to Gazebo Park. About a decade ago, Bill Crosby built and contributed the manger.

But Cates said she got an email – she wouldn't say who it was from – warning that the nativity on public property violated the Constitutional separation of church and state. On the advice of the town attorney James Wrenn Jr., Cates asked that the nativity be moved.

The time especially bothered barber Elbert Oakley.

"The mayor called and said it had to be moved, and had to be moved now," he said. "It was wrong to do it a day before Christmas Eve."

So Oakley offered up a lot that he owns, on D Street near the Deliverance Temple Church.

He, Crosby and Crosby's brother worked quickly to move and reset the nativity.

"It seems a shame that the government has to tell us what we can and can't do in situations like this," Crosby said. "I think it should be left to the people and the towns."

Oakley promised the people of Butner would have no shortage of reminders of the reason for the season.

"They will not win," he said. "Next year, you’ll see three or four of them. You won’t see one, but it may have to be on private property. They will not win."

  • Buster Brown Dec 26, 7:19 p.m.
    Perhaps it is you who need to study the Constitution, and especially the First Amendment. The separation of church and state has absolutely no relationship to a public Christmas display. That particular item prevented , and prevents the government from establishing an official state approved religion to the exclusion of all other religions--as in the Church of England or the Church of Scotland. To claim injury and irreparable harm and damage due to a Christmas display stretches the limits infantile behavior,

  • Vince DiSena Dec 26, 6:45 p.m.
    Too bad people can't just choose to ignore the nativity scene rather than taking it as a personal offense. Children will be children.

  • Karen Hahn Dec 26, 6:02 p.m.
    Why don't you constitution "experts" get your facts straight before you post ignorant nonsense. The doctrine of separation of church and state is in the establishment clause of the first amendment to the constitution. I suggest you study it and the Federal court decisions applying it. Did you skip all of your civics classes or do you have some other excuse for not knowing this? You should be ashamed of yourselves.

    And thank-you Glenda for so nicely correcting these people. I just can't bring myself to be so polite anymore because the rampant ignorance in present day American culture actually turns my stomach.

    Or maybe y'all think the first amendment is "fake news". What is wrong with you people???

  • Glenda Hightower Dec 26, 4:44 p.m.
    Mr. Beasley and Mr. Jones, it's called the Establishment Clause in the words of Thomas Jefferson.
    "The reality is that the constitution was never meant to be a stagnant document that was rigidly adherent to the words on the page. As Thomas Jefferson said “The constitution, on this hypothesis, is a mere thing of wax in the hands of the judiciary, which they may twist, and shape into any form they please.” Over the past 200 years the Supreme Court has shaped the constitution to contain a clear separation of church and state that protects every religion equally. If only those who argue against this separation could see how they benefit from it instead of inappropriately interpreting it as an attack on Christianity."
    And the Town of Butner "is" a government entity.
    What Mr. Oakley did is great. That's his personal property not a Butner "government entity." The best part of the Establishment clause is you can worship however and whomever you want. Merry Christmas/Happy Holidays.

  • James Hicks Dec 26, 4:42 p.m.
    Kenneth Jones, Herbie Beasley.... Great job! That is correct, there is nothing in the constitution whatsoever concerning a separation of church and state. It would be nice if those making these 'protests' admitted that and said it is their own personal hatred. The separation of church and state was only mentioned in letters to Thomas Jefferson from The Danbury Baptists, and has -zero- constitutional mention.

  • Herbie Beasley Dec 26, 4:08 p.m.
    No war on Christmas? And someone PLEASE find "separation of church and state" in the constitution and show it to me. It isn't there. All that exists about that is that the USA will have no formal state-sanctioned religion. That's it. As soon as I read that line I knew this was BS because nowhere is that phrase found in the constitution, bill or rights, or any other founding document.

  • Kenneth Jones Dec 26, 3:51 p.m.
    But the war on Christmas is just made up, right? There is no separation of Church and State. The Constitution protects religion of government, not the other way around. People are so scared today to protect their rights of religious freedom. This property belongs to the people of the town, not some government entity.