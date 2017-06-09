You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

A pharmaceuticals company is recalling its birth control pills after placebos were placed in the wrong place, which could lead to unintended pregnancies.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals announced it is recalling lot L600518 of its Mibelas 24 Fe Tablets with the expiration date of May 2018. The company said a packaging error reversed the usual weekly tablet orientation, putting four non-hormonal placebo pills where active tablets should have been.

"As a result of this packaging error, oral contraceptive tablets that are taken out of sequence may place the user at risk for contraceptive failure and unintended pregnancy," according to the announcement on the Food and Drug Administration's website. "The reversing the order may not be apparent to either new users or previous users of the product, increasing the likelihood of taking the tablets out of order."

Lupin is notifying its distributors and customers by recall letter and is arranging for return of all recalled products. Anyone who has the affected product should notify their physician and return the product to the pharmacy or place of purchase.

People with questions regarding this recall should call Lupin at 1-800-399-2561 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking this drug product.