— The electric company at the center of a lawsuit filed by the family of a 17-year-old lifeguard who was electrocuted and drowned Labor Day weekend is now admitting they did not have a work permit for the repairs made on the pool back in 2011.

Rachel Rosoff was found in a pool on Valley Forge Road in the Heritage Point neighborhood on Sept. 3 and pulled from the water.

Authorities later determined that a faulty ground wire in the pool's electrical system didn't trip a circuit breaker when the pump motor failed, allowing the water in the pool to become electrified.

Rosoff was a student at Enloe High School, and she worked as a lifeguard at the community pool through the Aquatic Management Group.

The lawsuit, filed by Rosoff’s parents on what would have been her 18th birthday, names Williams Electric Motor Repair, Inc. and Future Connections Electrical, Inc. as defendants.

According to court documents, Williams Electric Motor Repair, Inc. also admitted that it found aluminum wiring at the pool and recommended replacing it. However, that never happened because it says that the Aquatic Management Group said there wasn't enough money in the homeowners association budget.

House Bill 598, which was filed in April, would require a new electrical inspection for every public swimming pool across North Carolina.

Under current law, electrical systems at public pools are required to be inspected only when the pools first open, but Rosoff’s family is lobbying for annual electrical inspections.

Wake County alone is estimated to have more than 1,100 public pools.