— Family and friends gathered Saturday in Durham to celebrate the life of a community activist killed in a motorcycle crash.

Umar Muhammad’s impact was more far reaching than he likely ever realized. Those who knew him said he had not even scratched the surface of what he was capable of doing in his community.

Muhammad died last month after the motorcycle he was riding crashed into the front corner of a Cadillac driven by Rodney McLaurin.

Friends, family, Durham community members and city leaders attended the Saturday afternoon ceremony to celebrate Muhammad’s life.

Muhammad was a community organizer with the Southern Coalition for Social Justice. He reached many by sharing his story of redemption after life in prison.

Family members said Muhammad was often a prominent voice at city meetings about issues such as policing and they want him to be remembered as a fighter for his community.

“I don’t think all of Durham would come together like this to celebrate someone’s life if that person didn’t have such a significant impact and I think that is due to his commitment to cultivate relationships with all different kinds of people,” said family member Hadiyah Muhammad.

All who attended Saturday’s memorial vowed to continue Muhammad’s work in the community.

McLaurin was charged with death by vehicle, failure to yield right of way and driving with a revoked license in connection with the crash. He was also served with an outstanding warrant for misdemeanor possession of a schedule III controlled substance.