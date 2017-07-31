You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18hws

— North Carolina's Community College system president has resigned effective Sept. 30, the board announced Monday after a closed meeting.

The move comes 13 months after Jimmie Williamson became the system president, and no reason was given for his departure. The board, which met via conference call late Monday afternoon, spent about a half hour in closed session before voting unanimously to make system Chief of Staff Jennifer Haygood acting president as of October 1.

No vote was taken to accept Williamson's resignation, and Haygood said none was required.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.