— A center founded at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to help the poor and disenfranchised moved one step closer to losing its ability to file lawsuits on Tuesday.

A committee of the UNC Board of Governors voted 5-1, with one abstention, to strip the UNC Center for Civil Rights of its ability to sue on behalf of clients or provide legal counsel. Ban proponents say the center's courtroom work strays from the university's education mission, but supporters of the center students gain valuable experience through working on cases and that the ban would effectively defang the center.

The center, which receives no state funding, primarily handles discrimination cases in education, employment, housing, access to public services and environmental justice.

"You've really got to ask yourself, if you're on the wrong side of civil rights, how can you consider yourself patriotic, and how on earth can you claim to support democracy?" said Derick Smith, political action chairman for the state NAACP.

The Board of Governors likely will consider the ban at its September meeting. Board chairman Louis Bissette has said he's not sure whether he supports the ban.

It was unclear in a statement issued by UNC President Margaret Spellings whether she is in favor of or opposes the move.

"As a University, we are resolute in defending civil rights, facilitating opportunities for civil discourse and teaching students through service – and experiential – learning. We do this in service to the citizens of North Carolina and in honor and celebration of leaders who have gone before. And we want to make sure this important work continues at all of our institutions," Spellings said. "This is a critical time in American higher education, as institutions and systems across the country are tackling issues of student success, accountability and efficiency. Here in North Carolina, we need to educate more of our citizens to answer the demands of our growing, dynamic economy and the responsibilities of civic life. And the University will remain focused on our most urgent imperatives of greater educational access and opportunity for all North Carolinians."