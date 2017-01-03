You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Cumberland County commissioners on Tuesday voted unanimously to appoint Chief Deputy Ennis Wright to serve as the county's new sheriff after the retirement of longtime lawman Earl "Moose" Butler.

Butler announced his retirement in November, and his last day was Dec. 31. The 79-year-old Butler served as the county's sheriff for 22 years.

Butler recommended Ennis Wright, a Fayetteville native and Army veteran, to fill the position for the rest of the term, which ends in 2018.

"I feel like it's just time," Butler said previously. "It's proper for me to make the exit and leave it in the hands of a very capable person who has been working for me for about 18 years."

The recommendation, though, didn't make Wright a lock for the job. Cumberland County commissioners wanted to hear other options before committing to Butler's choice.

Commissioners solicited more applicants, and at least 10 others applied for the job.

Wright, 57, has worked for the sheriff's office for 20 years. Wright is the county's first black sheriff.