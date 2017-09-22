Commission delays decision on moving Confederate statues

You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The North Carolina Historical Commission on Friday delayed any decision on moving Confederate monuments from the State Capitol until next spring to give members time to study the impact of such a move and to determine what authority the panel actually has to carry it out.

Gov. Roy Cooper's administration recently asked that the 1895 Confederate Monument, the Henry Lawson Wyatt Monument and the North Carolina Women of the Confederacy Monument be moved from the Capitol grounds to the Bentonville Battlefield historic site, citing the need "to ensure the monuments' preservation."

A state law passed in 2015 to protect Confederate monuments and other "objects of remembrance" puts the decision in the hands of the Historical Commission, but the panel's discretion is limited. The law says state-owned monuments or works of art can be relocated only "when appropriate measures are required by the state" to preserve them or when removal is needed to make room for construction.

"This kind of decision that we're being asked to make is a precedent-setting decision," Mary Lynn Bryan, acting chairwoman of the commission, said to explain the desire of most members to put off any decision until their April meeting.

"We're really not used to, as a body, having issues that are this deep and this problematic coming before us in such a short period of time without having an opportunity to look carefully at the ramifications of what we're doing," Bryan said

Monuments have become a flashpoint since a violent clash between white supremacists and counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Va., over the removal of a statue to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

A handful of protesters were arrested after pulling down a Confederate monument outside the Durham County Courthouse, and the "Silent Sam" statue on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus has become a focal point for student protests and created a wedge between UNC administrators and the Board of Governors that oversees the 17-campus system.

Two dozen House Republicans, including Speaker Tim Moore, sent a memo Thursday to commission members, stating that "preservation" of the monuments should be narrowly interpreted and that it doesn't apply to limiting their "potential for exposure to protest or criminal activity."