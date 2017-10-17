You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Columbus County couple is now focused on turning their grief into a positive change.

Jeannette Nash lost her son, 30-year-old John Nash, and his fiancé, 29-year-old Whitney Jackson, last week in a motorcycle crash.

Nash said she is still shell-shocked after receiving the call.

"There was an accident. And he told me John was taken to the hospital," Nash said.

The couple was riding John Nash's new Harley Davidson with a group of friends. They were hit from behind by a Jeep.

"We have witnesses that told us she never even hit the brakes," Jeanette Nash said.

The Nashes said witnesses and troopers also told them the teenage driver of the Jeep admitted she glanced down to look at the GPS on her cell phone. When she looked up, it was too late to stop.

"My son didn't have to die this senselessly," she said.

And while the family's grief is fresh, their resolve is fierce. They plan to use their son’s death as a catalyst for change.

While at least 15 states ban drivers from talking on cell phones while driving, North Carolina does not. Since 2011, numerous bills to ban cell phones behind the wheel have been introduced. None have passed.

"John and his finance are not gonna die in vain, yes I’m going to champion it," Nash said.

The Nashes say they’re already formulating a plan to meet with lawmakers.

In the meantime, the motorcycle community is coming together to deliver a message to drivers their own way.

"All the bikers, when you see them riding down the road, if they’re taking their hand and doing this that means put the phone down – save a life," said John Nash, the victim's father.

Troopers have not confirmed that the driver of the Jeep was distracted, or using a cell phone.

Texting while driving is banned in North Carolina. Drivers younger than 18 cannot use cell phones while driving.