— Skies were mostly clear on Thursday morning, and there were only a few sprinkles overnight, but roads around the Triangle were still wet ahead of the morning commute.

Some of the wetness on the roads could be chalked up to water from melted ice and snow continuing to seep out of the ground. But the days of sub-freezing weather that chilled the Triangle could still be factoring in to the early morning moisture.

"The soil is still fairly cold," said WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner. "Then, you put 50 degrees right on top of that, and sometimes you get the road actually sweating, or condensing."

The same cold ground and warm air conditions can also create fog, which some towns might encounter early in the morning. A southwest breeze, though, could keep foggy conditions at bay.

Temperatures in most cities around central North Carolina were in the mid-50s, including Raleigh, which started the day at 55 degrees. Gardner said the temperatures were well above the normal high temperatures for this time of year.

The warm front fueling the balmy weather has already moved across the state, and it will be replaced by a cooler front over the weekend. The replacement front will kick temperatures back down into the high 40s on Saturday and bring with it a chance of rain.

"It'll just be an unsettled weekend," Gardner said. "We'll have the potential for some patchy, light rain both days."