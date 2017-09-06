You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A cold front moved into North Carolina overnight, bringing with it severe storms and much cooler temperatures.

"We should have a nice quiet start to our Wednesday," said WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner, stating that rain chances will increase to 70 percent by the afternoon.

Rain will taper off for a bit during the morning hours, but a second line of storms will move into the area Wednesday afternoon and could bring severe weather.

Storms already started in the area overnight, bringing heavy rain and strong winds to the area and leaving about 1,300 Wake County customers without power.

A level one severe storm risk lingers for most of Wednesday with damaging winds, heavy downpours and isolated tornadoes possible.

According to Gardner, areas southeast of Raleigh are the most likely to see severe storms.

The storms should all move out by midnight, according to Gardner.

Once the storms move out, temperatures are expected to remain even cooler and dry for the remainder of the week. "Thursday looks really nice," said Gardner. "It will be cooler and much less humid."

Rain could be seen in the area again on Monday, based on Hurricane Irma's projected path.

• Interactive hurricane tracker