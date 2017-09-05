You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/191vV

— Temperatures in the Triangle will be pleasant and on the warmer side on Tuesday before a cold front moves in for Wednesday.

According to WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner, hot summer temperatures will continue on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 80s, before a cold front moves in from the northwest overnight.

"The cold front could bring us some storms and rain overnight, but the temperature difference won't be felt until Wednesday," said Gardner.

Temperatures on Wednesday will top out in the upper 70s, and overnight lows will be in the 50s. "It's going to feel amazing -- it will be cooler and less humid," said Gardner.

With the pleasant weather comes a threat for severe storms. "We have a level one severe storm threat tomorrow, and damaging winds and heavy downpours are possible," said Gardner.

According to Gardner, a 70 percent chance of storms will linger for most of Wednesday morning and afternoon before the system starts to move out late evening. "The system should move out overnight Wednesday, leaving behind a beautiful Thursday and weekend," said Gardner.

Rain could be seen in the area again on Monday, based on Hurricane Irma's projected path.

• Interactive hurricane tracker