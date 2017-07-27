You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A cold front tracking toward North Carolina could make for soggy weekend plans.

The front pushing across the United States is dragging storms along with it. Those could bring severe weather to everyone in the state.

"This is a front that is producing showers and thunderstorms with the potential for some severe weather," said WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner.

The risks include damaging winds, large hail and heavy rainfall across the state on Friday, Gardner said. Computer models show fairly widespread storms dotting much of the eastern part of North Carolina on Friday evening.

"If you do have Friday plans, keep in mind that we'll be dodging showers and thunderstorms," Gardner said.

The storms will hang around overnight and into Saturday, but the front will eventually sweep farther to the south and east, leaving drier air in its wake.

Skies on Sunday should remain dry, and temperatures in the evening will drop into the low 80s.

"We start to look a little nicer for Sunday," Gardner said. "If you don't have outdoor plans on Sunday, you might want to think about it."