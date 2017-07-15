You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A cold front slipping south into North Carolina on Saturday will bring a low risk of severe weather to the state.

The weak front will combine with the hot, humid weather that blanketed much of the state earlier this week to produce the risk for storms. WRAL meteorologist Mike Moss said the main concern will be wind damage.

"We may see a couple of isolated showers by mid-day or early afternoon (but) not a lot of them," Moss said. "A little later in the afternoon, (we'll see) scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially from about the Triangle area (to the) south and east.

"Again, a couple of those could be strong or severe in spots."

The storms will die off in the overnight hours, though some storms could linger near the coast.

Another round of storms will move in for some on Sunday afternoon. The best chance of the storms will be from Fayetteville and points to the south.

High pressure moving in behind the cold front will bring fairer weather and drier air, Moss said.