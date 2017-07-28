You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Some patchy, light rain floated through the Triangle early Friday morning, preceding a cold front that could bring severe weather heading into the weekend.

The storms that will move through on Friday evening put the northern half of North Carolina under a level one risk—the lowest level on a five-level scale—for severe weather. The storms could bring damaging winds, frequent lightning and heavy downpours.

The cold front will linger long enough to also elevate the chance for storms on Saturday.

"That front that's helping to bring the rain is likely to stick with us for part of the day tomorrow," said WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner. "So, we have a 40 percent chance of rain in the morning, and it drops off to 30 percent in the afternoon."

Temperatures will climb into the mid-80s on Saturday afternoon as plenty of cloud cover sticks around. On Sunday, though, the chance of rain drops off and temperatures stay low, too.

The high temperature to end the weekend might not even make it to 80 degrees.

"It may be that our high temperature doesn't make it out of the 70s on Sunday," Gardner said. "That would be because of some lingering cloud cover."