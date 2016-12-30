You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— After days of above-normal temperature, the chill is finally here—but it's not sticking around for the new year.

Most towns around central North Carolina were above freezing on Friday morning, but wind chills made most places feel about 5 degrees colder. The chilly winds will stick around most of the day.

"It is going to be pretty chilly today, especially compared to the last few days," said WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner.

Clear skies will play host to plenty of sun as the rain will stay away until Sunday.

New Year's Ever celebrations will have some cloud cover but will remain mostly dry, Gardner said. Temperatures will rise into the 50s in the afternoon but drop down into the high 30s overnight.

Gardner said there's a very small chance of a few light showers around midnight for Raleigh's First Night celebration and Acorn Drop, but the real rain won't come until next year.

"Then we really set up for a wet pattern," Gardner said. "It's likely to be very rainy for us."