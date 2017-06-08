You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A train crashed into a vehicle Thursday morning in Fremont.

Fremont police said the crash happened at the intersection of Wilson and Main streets. Video from the scene showed a Coca-Cola branded truck with damage to its side, surrounded by debris.

At least one other car was damaged.

Emergency units were responding, but authorities did not know if there were any injuries.