Soon, there will be zero chance for you to find a particular Coca-Cola product.

As TIME reported, Coke plans to take Coke Zero off store shelves, replacing it with a new product called Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, which will include an updated look and brand to the drink.

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar will come in can and bottle designs, with a “new improved taste,” according to TIME.

"We’ve made the great taste of Coke Zero even better by optimizing the unique blend of flavors that gave Coke Zero its real Coca-Cola taste," the company said in a press release this week.

Coca-Cola called the redesign “an upgrade” to the Coke Zero brand.

The new brand will have the famous Coke red with a black background.

The drink will have zero grams of sugar. The company did not say how many calories the drink will have.

Currently, Coke Zero is labeled as having zero sugar and zero calories.

“The changes also support our continued efforts to boost promotion of no- and low-sugar Coca-Cola options to help people looking to reduce their consumption of added sugars,” according to the press release.

Social media reacted to the news with questions, concerns and celebration.

This is absolutely unbelievable and unfathomable. They're getting rid of Coke Zero? — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) July 27, 2017

Since @CocaCola decided to rip my heart out & rob me of one of the joys of my life, this is what I'll be doing the rest of the day #cokezero pic.twitter.com/JuQ6nWEdcK — Amy Nicole (@__AmyNicole) July 27, 2017

Me, hearing that Coke Zero is getting phased out in the U.S.: pic.twitter.com/mwlEjUr3iO — Ashley Patriarca (@aspatriarca) July 27, 2017

Was shocked to hear that @CokeZero is being eliminated in US...but fear not, Europe has Coke Zero Sugar, and it's even better! @CocaCola — Chris Does Dallas (@ChrisDoesDallas) July 28, 2017

Me: I love you.

Coke Zero: I know.

😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/sOqqUypoSV — Ben Miller (@benmillr) July 27, 2017