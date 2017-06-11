You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18Iqw

— Officials with the United States Coast Guard suspended their search Sunday for a 17-year-old who was reported missing after swimming off Emerald Isle beach.

Officials said Coast Guard assets covered approximately 129 square nautical miles and searched for the teen over 25 hours.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the young man," said Petty Officer 2nd Class Lance Sobel, duty watchstander at Sector North Carolina. "Making the choice to suspend a search is never an easy choice and one the Coast Guard doesn’t take lightly.”

A news release from Emerald Isle officials says two teens were caught in a rip current Saturday afternoon. One of the teens, a 16-year-old boy, was found and brought ashore by a surfer. He was taken to a hospital and was in critical condition Sunday. The other was never found.

Authorities said that crews began searching for the teen overnight after he was reportedly seen entering the water and not resurfacing.

The boys were from Wayne County and visiting the beach on a day trip.

Their names weren't released.

Anyone with information related to the search is asked to call the Sector North Carolina Command Center at 910-362-4015.