— The Coast Guard announced on Sunday the end of its week-long search for two Gaston County boaters who were reported missing on Aug. 27.

After a call came in from near Oak Island about two missing men, multiple crews combined efforts to search 33,154 miles for 247 hours off the coasts of North Carolina and South Carolina, but neither Steve Chaney nor David Hambrick were located.

While the search was underway, a capsized boat was discovered Friday approximately 15 miles east of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. The men remained missing.

"After an exhaustive search on the water and from the air over the past week, we made the difficult decision to stop searching on Saturday evening," said Rear Adm. Meredith Austin, commander, 5th Coast Guard District. "We have been in close contact with the families, and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time."