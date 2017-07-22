You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18deo

— The Coast Guard suspended its search for a missing 45-year-old man in Currituck Sound Saturday night.

Watchstanders in the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina Command Center in Wilmington responded around 1 p.m.

The search encompassed 39 square miles over a 14-hour period.

The man went missing while tubing behind a pontoon boat in Currituck Sound near Duck, North Carolina. He is wearing an orange bathing suit and was not wearing a life jacket.

The Coast Guard crews arrived on scene and joined Dare County boat crews and a Dare MedFlight air crew in searching for the man.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the missing swimmer,” said Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer 2 Keith Moore, command duty officer for the case. “Suspending a search is one of the most difficult decisions we make in the Coast Guard.”

Anyone with information about the missing man should contact the Sector North Carolina Command Center at 910-362-4015.