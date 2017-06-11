You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Officials with the United States Coast Guard are searching Sunday for a 17-year-old who was reported missing after swimming off Emerald Isle beach.

Authorities said that crews began searching for the teen overnight after he was reportedly seen entering the water and not resurfacing.

“Coast Guard crews and Emerald Isle locals are searching the beach and surrounding areas in the hope of locating the young man,” said Lt. David Herndon, search and rescue mission coordinator at Sector North Carolina.

Anyone with information related to the search is asked to call the Sector North Carolina Command Center at 910-362-4015.