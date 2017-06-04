You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The Coast Guard on Sunday night was searching for an unconfirmed person in the water after a paddle board, paddle and hat washed ashore in Kill Devil Hills.

Authorities said the items washed ashore on the Albemarle Sound side of Kill Devil Hills at the 3100 block of Bay Drive at about 3 p.m.

Shallow water response crews and a helicopter were launched to assist with the search and responders from Kill Devil Hills Fire and Rescue were going door to door to determine if a person or paddle board are missing from the area.

Anybody with information is asked to call 910-362-4015.