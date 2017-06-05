You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The Coast Guard and other agencies are searching for an unconfirmed person in the water after a paddle, board and hat washed ashore in North Carolina.

A Coast Guard news release says the items that prompted the search appeared on the Albemarle Sound side of Kill Devil Hills on Sunday.

Crews responded shortly after 3 p.m. following 911 calls Dare County received about the paddle board and objects on the shore. The Coast Guard issued an urgent marine information broadcast, and launched crews of shallow water response boats and a helicopter for the search.

The Coast Guard is searching with the Kill Devil Hills Fire Department, and responders are conducting door-to-door visits nearby to determine if a person or a paddle board is missing.